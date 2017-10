Firefighters respond to a fire at the Meridian Cafe in downtown Puyallup, Wash., Oct. 8, 2017. (Credit: KING)

Pierce County firefighters quickly knocked down a two-alarm fire at a downtown Puyallup restaurant Sunday.

It happened around noon at the Meridian Cafe in the 200 block of North Meridian Street.

Tweets by PuyallupPD

Customers were in the restaurant. Police say everyone got out safely.

Meridian and Stewart Avenue were both closed near the scene for the response.

© 2017 KING-TV