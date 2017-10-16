KING
2-alarm fire along SR 99 near Everett

KING 5

Travis Pittman , KING 4:56 AM. PDT October 16, 2017

Firefighters are battling a two-alarm fire in the 13600 block of Highway 99 in unincorporated Snohomish County near Everett. Initial reports indicate a home and a tire shop caught fire.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

The following are updates from KING 5's Alex Rozier at the scene

