2-alarm fire along SR 99 near Everett

Firefighters battle a two-alarm fire along State Route 99 near Everett, Wash., Oct. 16, 2017. (Credit: KING)

Firefighters are battling a two-alarm fire in the 13600 block of Highway 99 in unincorporated Snohomish County near Everett. Initial reports indicate a home and a tire shop caught fire.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

The following are updates from KING 5's Alex Rozier at the scene

Just spoke with Snohomish County fire crews on scene of a fire near the Mukilteo Speedway. They are still trying to get a handle on what they're attacking, but it appears a home and tire shop caught fire. - Alex Rozier (@AlexRozierK5) October 16, 2017

The fire department spokesperson told me they responded to a fire at the tire shop and when they arrived a firefighter noticed a house on fire as well. - Alex Rozier (@AlexRozierK5) October 16, 2017

In the darkness of the early morning it is difficult to see exactly what they are fighting. More than 30 firefighters on scene. 1 lane of Southbound 99 temporarily closed near the Mukilteo Speedway. - Alex Rozier (@AlexRozierK5) October 16, 2017

Update to our breaking news on @KING5Seattle . The fire department says they have now spoken with someone who lives in the house. That person is ok. At this time they believe no one was injured in this fire. pic.twitter.com/ilkcZQZgL7 — Alex Rozier (@AlexRozierK5) October 16, 2017

