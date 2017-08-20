1979 eclipse report ends with a wish for peace in 2017

A news report from 1979 covered the last eclipse to cross the Pacific Northwest. The ABC News Special Report aired on Monday, February 26, more than 38 years ago.
The vintage footage ends with a peaceful wish for the future: "May the shadow of the moon fall on a world at peace."
View the special report and stirring message here:
