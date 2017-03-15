1952 Olympic teammates reunite at JBLM

Guy Troy (left) and Thad McArthur were both members of the 1952 all-military modern pentathlon Olympic team. They reunited at Joint Base Lewis McChord Wednesday for a round at the shooting range. (Photo: KING)

JOINT BASE LEWIS MCCHORD, Wash. – Guy Troy’s 94th birthday might just be his favorite.

“You couldn’t ask for any more, could you?” said Troy after he and Army buddy Thad McArthur spent the afternoon at a Joint Base Lewis-McChord firing range.

The two hadn’t gone shooting together for almost 65 years.

The veterans wore a different uniform for their country in the summer of 1952 as members of the last all-military modern pentathlon team in the Olympics.

They finished fourth in the games hosted by Helsinki, Finland.

Troy and his younger former teammate, the 88-year-old McArthur, got to fire handguns Wednesday at Joint Base Lewis-McChord.

Both men hit the target will all of their 10 shots.

“You did a helluva lot better than you did in Helsinki,” joked Troy after seeing McArthur’s results.

The third member of the team, Frederick Denman, 87 was too ill to join the group at the range, but he was expected to join his teammates at a birthday dinner for Troy.

The two might make the range visit an annual tradition.

“It shows that the Army’s still there,” said Troy. “The Army will still take care of the Army!”

Copyright 2017 KING