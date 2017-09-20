Toddler hit, killed in church parking in Parkland

(Photo: Pierce County Sheriff's Office)

An 18-month-old girl was killed Tuesday when a car hit her in a church parking lot in Parkland.

At 8:20 p.m. Pierce County deputies responded to a 911 call that a small child had been struck by a vehicle in the parking lot of the Lamb of God Christian Community Church.

Police said a 35-year-old woman who was exiting the church parking lot at Pacific Ave. S. heard a “commotion” behind her. When she looked back, she noticed a small girl laying on the ground and the child’s father running from the church. The girl's mother arrived shortly after.

The woman drove the mother and child toward a nearby hospital, calling 911 on the way.

A 911 dispatcher told them to pull over at a nearby store and wait for local fire and rescue crews.

The girl was transported to an area hospital when medics arrived. She died shortly after.

Police said the driver returned to the scene and cooperated with detectives. She showed no signs of impairment, and no witnesses saw the child get hit.

© 2017 KING-TV