David Reed and Summer Fechner may be traveling in a green 1993 Ford Explorer.

A 16-month-old girl was found safe after she was taken by her father from Mead in Spokane County on Monday.

David W. Reed, 37, has a history of drug use and bi-polar activity and does not have custody of Summer C. Fechner.

Fechner was found with Reed.

