Seattle Met: 15 Amazing Northwest Cabin Destinations

Hiking near Alpine Lakes High Camp. (Photo: Seattle Met / Mark Griffith) (Photo: Seattle Met / Mark Griffith)

Romantic Retreat on the Columbia Gorge

The four-poster beds at Carson Ridge Luxury Cabins are handmade from thick logs, and the jetted tub is set in a pile of stones—picture Paul Bunyan on his honeymoon. Rentals face the brushy, flower-filled meadows of the Columbia River Gorge and come with a heavy breakfast like creme brulee french toast. The couple-minded 10-cabin property welcomes pets but not kids. carsonridgecabins.com

The cabins at Carson Ridge (Photo: Seattle Met / Carson Ridge Luxury Cabins / Jim Motes Photography)

Remote Recreation in the Central Cascades

Over the river and through the woods? That, plus up a few big hills and ridges from the parking lot on the highway. Nine A-frames and cozy Alpine Lakes High Camp cabins sit among the private forests east of Stevens Pass, beloved among backcountry skiers who crave seclusion and untouched powder. The summer season offers empty hiking trails, a shared lodge, wee cabins, and a wood-fired hot tub. Never heard of it? Until recently, the high camp was named for nearby Scottish Lakes. scottishlakes.com

Tiny Living in Olympia

Bayside Bungalow owner Brittany Yunker is something of a tiny house evangelist, and she rents her diminutive Olympia-area cabin to show off the delights of living with low square footage. Though the interior is small, there’s a sleeping loft, seating for four, and a six-foot-three-inch kitchen ceiling. Her own fruit trees and a fire circle sit just outside, while the quiet trails of Tolmie State Park next door lead to the rocky beach at the bottom of Puget Sound. baysidebungalow.com

Tiny house Bayside Bungalow (Photo: Seattle Met / Chris Tack / Tumbleweed Tiny House Company)

