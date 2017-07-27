14 arrested in Bellevue car prowler sweep

Bellevue Police made two more arrests connected to an organized ring of car prowlers, bringing the total number of arrests to 14. (Photo: Bellevue PD)

Bellevue Police made two more arrests connected to an organized ring of car prowlers, bringing the total number of arrests to 14.

SWAT team members served a search warrant in Kent Wednesday, arresting a 28-year-old woman and a 29-year-old man.

"Operation Radcliffe" has been targeting car prowlers hitting parks and gyms. Several police departments are part of the operation including Bellevue, Issaquah, Sammamish, Redmond and Kirkland.

According to officials, the suspects work in teams of two or three. They say the suspects, allegedly, watch people hide their belongings after parking. Once the victim leaves the car, the suspects break the car window to steal what's inside.

Police say the stolen credit cards have racked up more than $100,000 worth of loss just in Bellevue.

© 2017 KING-TV