Cocoon House offers support to at-risk homeless youth and families in Snohomish County. (Photo: KING)

EVERETT, Wash. -- Even before the Seahawks take on the Atlanta Falcons this Saturday, there is a lot to celebrate off the field.

This week the non-profit Cocoon House announced a donation of $280,000. The money was raised at the Seahawks last regular season home game December 24 versus the Arizona Cardinals. It came from a combination of 12s donating at the game or by text. It also included more at the Hawk Alley Tailgate. All of the money was matched by Seahawks owner Paul Allen.

“Yeah, it’s a lot of money,” said Julio Cortes of the Cocoon House. “Our biggest fundraiser of the year raises around $240,000.

“This type of funding will allow us to not only serve the youth that we’re serving currently, but add programs, add beds, add staff that specializes in helping this youth,” he said, adding the non-profit also offers services to try and keep youth from becoming homeless.

Cortes said last year Cocoon House helped 2,500 at-risk homeless youth and families in Snohomish County.

“The 12s not only know how to make a lot of noise, they know how to support their community,” said Cortes.

