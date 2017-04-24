WSP busts 12 men in online child sex sting

. (Photo: Getty Images)

A multi-day online child sex sting by state and local authorities in Pierce County busted 12 men suspected of trying to lure children online for sex.

According to the Pierce County Prosecutor Mark Lindquist, the charges range from attempted child rape, communication with a minor for immoral purposes and commercial sex abuse of a minor.

The operation was part of an ongoing series of busts by the Washington State Patrol called "Net Nanny." Since 2015, the series has netted a total of 84 arrests throughout Washington.

Victimization of children for sex is a large problem in the United States. Research from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children found that 1 in 5 girls and 1 in 10 boys will be sexually victimized before adulthood.

Operations like "Net Nanny" are run by WSP's Missing and Exploited Children Task Force.

WSP lists the following tips for parents to keep children safe online:

-Know where your children are at all times

-Know your children’s friends, their parents, addresses, and all phone numbers

-Be alert to teens and/or other adults over-interested in your children

-Teach your children to trust their feelings - it’s okay to say NO

-Be careful when choosing providers for your children

-Be involved and spend time with your children when they are online

-Never give out personal information in chat rooms or forums

-Tell your children to let you know when they receive obscene or suggestive messages

