Family goes to great lengths on Free Slurpee Day

Photo: Doug Dillon / KING

7-Eleven has claimed July 11 (or 7/11) as Free Slurpee Day across the nation.



Now it's a tradition for KING 5 photojournalist Doug Dillon to take full advantage of the offer. His goal: Get as many free Slurpees as possible. His style: To tweet every step of the journey.



Doug gathered his crew (thirsty kids) and his gear (selfie cam) and started his rounds. This year's goal was a lofty 11 free Slurpees. Can they do it? See for yourself:

We don't know the full sugar count or amount of pit stops, but we can tell you those kids made another fun memory on this July 11.



How did you celebrate? Share your 7-Eleven Free Slurpee Day photos using #k5summer.

