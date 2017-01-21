OLYMPIA, WA - The state capital can be known for its sleepy weekends when lawmakers tend to head home.

Not the case for this Saturday.

The crowd who gathered for the Women's March in Olympia far exceeded its predicted attendance.

Early projections had the expected crowd to be 2,500. Olympia police officers and state leaders said it was around 10,000.

Some of the attendees said they chose the state capital over Seattle because "this is where the legislators are."

Among them was an 87-year-old cancer patient in hospice care, who had today's march on her bucket list.

Mary Tanasse of Lacey is in hospice care for terminal ovarian cancer. We found her in a wheelchair on Capitol Way, being pushed by one of her grandsons and surrounded by her family.

"I asked them, please let me live until this march because it's so important to me to model what I feel is right for my family," she said.

"She has terminal ovarian cancer," said her grandson Jacob Williams. "We wanted to be here to support women's rights and civil rights but also to support her."

Tanasse has 9 kids and 27 grand and great grandkids. Her extended family had originally planned to attend the Woman's March in Washington, D.C. But when they learned of her wish, they changed their plans and headed to Washington state instead.

"I can't ask more than that," she said. "I made it and it's a beautiful day. I hope this is something for all over the world not just here."

