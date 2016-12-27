$10,000 gift kicks off homeless veteran project

Matthew Rainwater opened a surprise Christmas gift this weekend that he hopes will benefit dozens of homeless veterans in the Port Angeles area. (Photo: KING)

PORT ANGELES, Wash. -- Matthew Rainwater opened a surprise Christmas gift this weekend that he hopes will benefit dozens of homeless veterans.

The gift?

A $10,000 check from an anonymous donor for his charity, Pennies for Quarters.

"I cried," said Rainwater, himself a veteran of eight years. "It was amazing."

Along with several board members, Pennies for Quarters plans to build 40 tiny houses in a field near Port Angeles to provide housing and other services for homeless vets.

"The veteran situation is outrageous," said Rainwater. "The idea of homeless veterans is appalling. The fact that my brothers and sisters willing to put their lives on the line and die for our country are living in the woods or on the streets is an issue we need to address."

Rainwater says he plans to form an official 501(c)(3) non-profit and break ground on the housing project in spring 2017.

