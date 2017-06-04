1,000-acre wildfire near Vantage

Photo by WSP Trooper Brian Moore

Both directions of I-90 are back open near Vantage after a wildfire forced the closure on Sunday evening.

The Grant County Sheriff estimates the fire to be 1,000 acres, mostly sagebrush and grass. The fire started around 6 p.m. Sunday, 11 miles west of George between I-90 and the Columbia River.

I-90 Vantage OPEN both directions. Backup will take time to clear. Units will be on scene all night monitoring fire. Please #SlowDown. — Trooper Brian Moore (@wspd6pio) June 5, 2017 Level two evacuations are underway for the Old Vantage Hwy camp area. Deputies say all campers are safe. Police are en route to notify residents. Level two means significant risk and residents should either relocate or be ready to leave at a moment's notice.

#I90Fire - Deputies say all campers at Old Vantage are safe and have been notified of Level 2 notice. #wspd6pio — Grant County Sheriff (@GrantCoSheriff) June 5, 2017

Pics from I-90 Vantage Fire. pic.twitter.com/6Raw7i61bI — Trooper Brian Moore (@wspd6pio) June 5, 2017

1 of 2: #I90Fire started about 6pm. 11 miles W of George between I90 and Columbia River. Initial estimate 1000 acres. Sagebrush/grass. — Kyle Foreman GCSO (@GCSOKyleForeman) June 5, 2017

