1,000-acre wildfire near Vantage

KING 9:40 PM. PDT June 04, 2017

Both directions of I-90 are back open near Vantage after a wildfire forced the closure on Sunday evening. 
 
The Grant County Sheriff estimates the fire to be 1,000 acres, mostly sagebrush and grass. The fire started around 6 p.m. Sunday, 11 miles west of George between I-90 and the Columbia River.
 
Level two evacuations are underway for the Old Vantage Hwy camp area. Deputies say all campers are safe. Police are en route to notify residents. Level two means significant risk and residents should either relocate or be ready to leave at a moment's notice.

