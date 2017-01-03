10 tips to jumpstart healthy weight loss in 2017

David Cowan lost nearly 220 pounds thanks to good ole diet and exercise. Along the way, he got his brother Andre involved, who is now at least 120 pounds slimmer. The two want to give you tips on how to lose weight, stay focused and maintain. They are also now helping other people lose weight and one day hope to become personal trainers.
David started his weight loss journey at the end of 2014 and lost a majority of his weight within the first year.
These are their five tips.
Today, November 2nd, marks month 23 since I started living my healthy and active lifestyle. I started at 435 pounds and today I'm 221. Total loss of 214 pounds. To put it in perspective the white shirt I was wearing was a size 6xl and the pants were a size 60. Today I wear a medium and size 34. The scale hasn't really been my focus anymore, I hit 221 back in June and began to focus on lifting heavy and building muscle mass. I began eating more and bulked up to 237. 2 months ago I really locked in on my nutrition and began prepping regularly and for the most part do not deviate from my prep. I also began to focus more on form and technique while lifting and the gains I'm seeing are ridiculous. I lost 16 pounds of fat and I have built muscle so I'm much more tone. I've also hit goals as far as cardio. I ran 5 miles without stopping last month as well as ran my fastest mile to date under 7:30. I'd really like to see how much I can improve on that time but with my 2 leg days a week, it's hard to focus on endurance running so I just focus on shorter high intensity cardio sessions a few times a week so that I can still build muscle and get the health benefits from cardio. Of everything I'm still shocked that I'm this far along, my original goal when I started was to be to 250 by the end of this year but I hit 248 at the end of last year. At times I still can't believe that it's me when I look in the mirror. If I can do it, you can do it! Just approach it as I did and start out by making changes you can sustain for life. We can do anything for a short period of time if it's hard but after a while we'll go back to our old habits. If you make changes and find healthy alternatives that you enjoy, it'll be much easier to sustain for life and you won't fall back into those old habits. Just set goals and as my buddy Adrian (@adriancpt1) told me before I started, make sure each decision you make gets you closer to your goal then further away and you'll be successful. Here's to a new month!
David weighed 435 at his highest recorded weight. He's now below 220:
-- Focus on your diet. "At the end of the day, it's 80 to 90-percent diet," he said.
-- Define your "why." His why is his son. He says he defines his "why" everyday.
-- When you're at the gym, go hard.
-- Have fun. "Imagine me coming in here at 435. I almost blacked out because I thougth I was He-Man. So just have fun."
-- Be accountable. "If you cheat, the only person you're cheating is yourself," he says.
Andre says his highest reported weight was 320 pounds. He's now less than 200 pounds and has been off his high blood pressure medication for more than a year.
Just wanted to give a shout out to my bro @cowanaw21 . He started his journey 3 months after I did at 320 pounds. He weighed in today 196. He's absolutely shredded. He's lost 124 pounds. Between him and I we've lost a total of 340 pounds. He's another testament to living a healthy lifestyle, eating clean and exercising regularly. If we can do it, so can you!
Nov 5, 2016 at 9:18pm PDT
-- Don't make the excuse of not having time. Andre says putting in time now could keep you out of the hospital for things like diabetes.
-- Be you. "Don't come in here seeing all these other people who've been doing it for 15 or 20 years. Come in here and do what you can do."
-- Don't let your emotions get to you. Andre says he felt lost when he went to the gym. "Just come in here, do that 30 minutes or 40 minutes and just get it done. Avoid looking around."
-- Have that accountability partner. His brother David is that for him.
-- Have fun.
Here's a look at a typical meal plan from David:
Breakfast:
4 eggs scrambled or over hard
1 piece of whole wheat toast, no butter
Snack:
protein bar
banana
Lunch:
Chicken breast
vegetables
Snack:
Protein bar/cookie
banana
Dinner:
Chicken breast
vegetables
sweet potato
Snack after workout:
protein shake
*also drinks about a gallon of water a day
Copyright 2016 KING
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs