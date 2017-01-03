10 tips to jumpstart healthy weight loss in 2017

Photo: David Cowan Jr.

David Cowan lost nearly 220 pounds thanks to good ole diet and exercise. Along the way, he got his brother Andre involved, who is now at least 120 pounds slimmer. The two want to give you tips on how to lose weight, stay focused and maintain. They are also now helping other people lose weight and one day hope to become personal trainers.

David started his weight loss journey at the end of 2014 and lost a majority of his weight within the first year.

These are their five tips.

David weighed 435 at his highest recorded weight. He's now below 220:

-- Focus on your diet. "At the end of the day, it's 80 to 90-percent diet," he said.

-- Define your "why." His why is his son. He says he defines his "why" everyday.

-- When you're at the gym, go hard.

-- Have fun. "Imagine me coming in here at 435. I almost blacked out because I thougth I was He-Man. So just have fun."

-- Be accountable. "If you cheat, the only person you're cheating is yourself," he says.

Andre says his highest reported weight was 320 pounds. He's now less than 200 pounds and has been off his high blood pressure medication for more than a year.

-- Don't make the excuse of not having time. Andre says putting in time now could keep you out of the hospital for things like diabetes.

-- Be you. "Don't come in here seeing all these other people who've been doing it for 15 or 20 years. Come in here and do what you can do."

-- Don't let your emotions get to you. Andre says he felt lost when he went to the gym. "Just come in here, do that 30 minutes or 40 minutes and just get it done. Avoid looking around."

-- Have that accountability partner. His brother David is that for him.

-- Have fun.

Here's a look at a typical meal plan from David:

Breakfast:

4 eggs scrambled or over hard

1 piece of whole wheat toast, no butter

Snack:

protein bar

banana

Lunch:

Chicken breast

vegetables

Snack:

Protein bar/cookie

banana

Dinner:

Chicken breast

vegetables

sweet potato

Snack after workout:

protein shake

*also drinks about a gallon of water a day

