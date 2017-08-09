10 rescued from raft in Bellingham

Coast Guard rescues 10 from raft in Bellingham.(Source: USCG) (Photo: Cartmill, Elise)

Seven kids and three adults were rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard Tuesday night after their raft started taking in water.

It happened in Bellingham, near Portage Island.

A woman on the raft called the Coast Guard's Bellingham station around 6:00 p.m. Tuesday to report that the raft was taking on water.

When the Coast Guard arrived, they noticed all the kids wearing life jackets, but the adults were not.

“This rescue is a good reminder that life jackets are always essential regardless how safe and harmless an activity seems,” said Senior Chief Petty Officer Scott Brazier. “We are grateful that this emergency situation didn’t turn into a tragedy because of not wearing a life jacket.”

No injuries were reported.

