10-digit dialing starts later this month

Western Washington callers will no longer be able to dial without an area code.



The Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission ordered an area code overlay for the region to take effect July 29, according to the UTC.



Local calls made within the 206, 253, 360, and 425 areas will only work with 10-digit numbers—the area code plus the seven-digit phone number. Local calls will continue to be local, but have to include all 10 digits.



Starting Aug. 28, new phone service could start with the new area code 564. Current phone numbers will not change.



The price of a call will not change.



Learn more at the UTC's website or contact your phone service provider.

