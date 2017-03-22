Families forced to flee homes after 400-acre wildfire spreads in Bryceville

A fire in the Bryceville area has destroyed or damaged at least 10 homes. PHOTO: Florida Forest Service

A nearly 400-acre wildfire in Bryceville, known as the Garfield Road Fire in Nassau County, is threatening several homes and has caused residents to evacuate. As of 5:00a.m., the Florida Forest Service (FFS) said the fire is only 50 percent contained.

Nassau County Emergency Management has ordered the evacuation of all residents in the areas of CR-121 and CR-119 in Bryceville. SR-121 has been shut down north to DB Hicks and CR-119 due to zero visibility.

Fire officials said in a press conference early Thursday morning that they will continue to monitor the fire and evacuate more residents if they need to.

In a press conference on Thursday morning, officials say they want to provide an update to residents on the condition of their homes. As of 5:40 a.m., officials are unable to let residents back into their homes, but officials are closely monitoring the situation. Fortunately, there have been no injuries reported as a result of this fast- spreading fire.

Mike Prangley says the fire danger continues Thursday, but is much lower due to a moist northeast flow. First Coast News is also tracking a few rain showers.

The fire began around 2 p.m. as an illegal yard burn off of Wills lane. Authorities say it was started by someone burning paper and books off CR-121, but got out of control and grew quickly from five acres to nearly 400 acres, the FFS said. As of Thursday morning, 10 to 15 homes have been either destroyed or damaged.

Hitting CR119 earlier today #GarfieldRoadFire in Nassau County pic.twitter.com/sDw7zXBttf — FL Forest Service (@FLForestService) March 23, 2017

#GarfieldRoadFire was caused by someone burning paperback books off CR121 in Nassau County. Burning household garbage is illegal in Florida — FFS_Jacksonville (@FFS_Jax) March 23, 2017

FFS said folks in Florida can only burn clean, dry wood. As a result, the individual has been issued a notice for violation for an illegal burn. A forestry bill will also be issued and could be thousands of dollars. FFS said they could also be liable for damages, including houses and livestock lost.

Winds are moving to the west/southwest toward Countryside Acres.

Winds are driving the Bryceville wildfire in Nassau toward Countryside Acres. All residents should evacuate immediately! — NassauEM (@NassauEM) March 22, 2017

@FCN2go Footage of the wildfire from CR 121 pic.twitter.com/XA56VgT224 — Brie Knight (@mystic_spectrum) March 22, 2017

FFS and the Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department, crews from Georgia, St. Johns County and Duval County responded and are on the scene assisting Nassau firefighters. Authorities estimate that there are about 150 to 175 first responders on the scene, some of them from the Red Cross assisting folks who have evacuated. JFRD says more than 20 units are on the scene with 50 to 60 firefighters.

Seventeen bulldozers are also out on the scene with one tractor damaged and flipped. The person operating the tractor is ok.

Residents seeking shelter can go to Bryceville First Baptist Church at 7732 US-301 where the Red Cross is assisting evacuees.There are other shelters at Gray Gables Church on Church Road, Callahan First Baptist Church on Green Ave and Brandy Baptist Church.

Bryceville First Baptist Church in Nassau County has room for fire evacuees if you're unable to return to your home this morning @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/QW6sl1Fg4W — Monica Garcia (@mgarcianews) March 23, 2017

NE FL American Red Cross is establishing a host shelter in cooperation with Bryceville Baptist Church, 7732 US Hwy 301 — NassauEM (@NassauEM) March 22, 2017

Three shelters have now opened for people in need from Nassau Fire. pic.twitter.com/rud7Md5sKz — FHPJacksonville (@FhpJacksonville) March 23, 2017

Pet owners and livestock owners can drop their animals off at Diamond D Ranch on Solomon Road in Jacksonville. Right now, employees at Dimaond D Ranch say it hasn't received any evacuated livestock, but people can still call their cell phone number: 904-591-3289. Thursday morning, folks can call their office number at 904-289-9331. The Duval County Extension Office has trucks and trailers to help transport livestock if need be and you can reach them at 904-240-8675.

Nassau authorities have set up a hotline for residents to call with questions or information: 904-548-0500.

Fire officials said the fire appears to have been accidental and the individual will face notice of violation, as well as have to repay the state the cost of the fire fight.

