14-year-old shot outside Burien laundromat

King County Sheriff's Office says a 14-year-old boy was shot outside a laundromat in Burien Tuesday night. (Photo: KING)

The King County Sheriff's Office says a 14-year-old boy was shot outside a laundromat at a strip mall in Burien late Tuesday night.

Deputies arrived at the scene just before 10:30 p.m. after receiving reports of gunshots fired. When the arrived, they found the teen, who inside a vehicle, had been shot in the back. His mom had been inside the laundromat.

The boy suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Police do not know if this was a targeted situation or not.

At this point, police do not have a suspect description.

© 2017 KING-TV