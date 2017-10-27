1 hospitalized after grease fire at Sea-Tac Airport

Sea-Tac Airport. (Photo: KING)

Two restaurant employees were burned in a grease fire at Sea-Tac Airport on Friday night.

One of the employees has been taken to Harborview Medical Center.

The fire broke out in Africa lounge in Concourse A just before 9 p.m., and is contained. However, the sprinkler system was stuck on for over 10 minutes, which caused the area to flood.

There is not any impact to travelers or other airport operations.

