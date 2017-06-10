1 dead in Auburn officer-involved shooting

There have been 24 homicides in the city of Winston-Salem in 2016 alone, which police say is “significantly” higher than usual. (Photo: Police line -- file photo, Custom)

Police in Auburn are investigating an officer-involved shooting that's killed one person.



The incident happened around 1 p.m. in the area of 21st St. SE and A Street, according to a police spokesperson.

Details of the circumstances surrounding the shooting have not been released.



21st Street SE is closed from F Street to A Street in Auburn while police investigate the incident. Drivers should take alternate routes.

21st St SE is closed btwn F St and A St for an investigation — AuburnWA Police Dept (@AuburnWAPolice) June 10, 2017

This story is developing.

© 2017 KING-TV