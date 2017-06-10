1 dead in Auburn officer-involved shooting

Police in Auburn are investigating an officer-involved shooting that's killed one person.
The incident happened around 1 p.m. in the area of 21st St. SE and A Street, according to a police spokesperson.
Details of the circumstances surrounding the shooting have not been released.
21st Street SE is closed from F Street to A Street in Auburn while police investigate the incident. Drivers should take alternate routes.
21st St SE is closed btwn F St and A St for an investigation— AuburnWA Police Dept (@AuburnWAPolice) June 10, 2017
This story is developing.
