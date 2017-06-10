KING
1 dead in Auburn officer-involved shooting

Bryce Newberry , KING 1:30 PM. PDT June 10, 2017

Police in Auburn are investigating an officer-involved shooting that's killed one person. 

The incident happened around 1 p.m. in the area of 21st St. SE and A Street, according to a police spokesperson.

Details of the circumstances surrounding the shooting have not been released.

21st Street SE is closed from F Street to A Street in Auburn while police investigate the incident. Drivers should take alternate routes.

 

This story is developing. 

