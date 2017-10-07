1 dead, 3 injured after car loses control on I-5

A driver has died and three people injured after a vehicle lost control on Interstate 5 in south Seattle Saturday. (Photo: KING) (Photo: Javier, Liza)

Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson says witnesses reported the car was traveling 75-80 mph and driving erratically on northbound I-5 when the driver lost control and hit the end of a guardrail near the S 188th St. exit. The guardrail tore off the top of the vehicle, ejecting at least two people in the car.

A male and female passenger are in critical condition. A male passenger in the back seat suffered a broken arm. The driver was killed in the crash. All four were in their 20s; no one was wearing seatbelts.

