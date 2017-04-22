1 dead, 1 injured in Renton shooting; suspect sought

RENTON, Wash. - Authorities are searching for a suspect who killed a man and wounded another in a shooting in the Seattle suburb of Renton.
Seattle television reports say one man died at the scene of the early Saturday shooting and a second man was taken to Harborview Medical Center with gunshot wounds. An update on his condition was not immediately available.
Police say it appears the victims drove to a Renton fire station after being shot at another location.
No details about a possible suspect have been released.
The shooting remains under investigation.
