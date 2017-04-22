KING
1 dead, 1 injured in Renton shooting; suspect sought

Associated Press , KING 4:21 PM. PDT April 22, 2017

RENTON, Wash. - Authorities are searching for a suspect who killed a man and wounded another in a shooting in the Seattle suburb of Renton.
 
Seattle television reports say one man died at the scene of the early Saturday shooting and a second man was taken to Harborview Medical Center with gunshot wounds. An update on his condition was not immediately available.
 
Police say it appears the victims drove to a Renton fire station after being shot at another location.
 
No details about a possible suspect have been released.
 
The shooting remains under investigation.
 

