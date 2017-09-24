Local LuLaRoe sellers react to company promise

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
U.S. Airlines to end 747 passengar flights
-
Flyer raises concerns in Kent School District
-
NOW: LulaRoe or LulaNO?
-
Seattle bus stop up for worst in America
-
Experts warn of phony calls to steal money
-
Health Link
-
VERIFY: Are strangers following you on Facebook?
-
11 new features in IOS 11
-
Food prescriptions for diabetes patients
-
WA senators fighting GOP health care bill
More Stories
-
Seahawks players, organization respond to Trump's…Sep 23, 2017, 12:12 p.m.
-
LuLaRoe sellers say company reneged on promised refundsSep 24, 2017, 9:51 a.m.
-
Trump: NFL should 'fire or suspend' players who…Sep 24, 2017, 6:26 a.m.