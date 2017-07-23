Level 3 evacuations for residents near Bissell Road in Stevens County

081712-FIRE-GENERIC.jpg (Photo: KREM)

STEVENS COUNTY, Wash --- Level three evacuations in place for all residents within a mile radius of 3987 Bissel Road.

This means you need to leave immediately.

The Bissel Fire is 50 acres according to the Washington State Department of Natural Resources. It is also moving fast and is threatening homes.

Engines, helicopters and heavy air tankers are on the way, said the WSDNR.

The Red Cross is setting up a shelter for those displaced by the Bissell Fire, and it is supposed to be open by 10:30 p.m. The location will be at Hunters School, 4961B Hunters Co Shop Road, Hunters, WA 99137.

