Level 3 evacuation issued in Douglas County due to brush fire

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Wash. – The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office issued level three evacuation notices in the area after a fast-moving brush fire started Tuesday afternoon.

The evacuation was issued for Road K Northeast south from State Route 17 towards Road 19 Northeast. Level three evacuations mean all people in the area should leave immediately.

Officials said the American Red Cross will set up shelter for evacuees at 6:30 p.m. at Bridgeport High School. Red Cross officials said evacuating residents should bring any prescription medication, extra clothing, pillows, blankets, important documents and other comfort items.

The fire is currently burning on both sides of State Route 17 11 miles south of Bridgeport. Douglas County Sheriff Harvey Gjesdal said there are multiple agencies responding to the fire, including fire districts from Chelan County. Officials urge the public to avoid the area until further notice.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.

#UpDate SR 17 (11 miles S Bridgeport) fire both sides of Hwy. Multi agency response. Winds blowing in area. Unknown eta to open. Avoid area! pic.twitter.com/AGLh6bViSE — Trooper Brian Moore (@wspd6pio) August 4, 2017

