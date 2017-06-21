Legal fireworks can be as dangerous as illegal fireworks

Photo: KING 5

The most dangerous types of fireworks are perfectly legal to buy in Washington State, according to researchers who warn that aerial explosives - thrown or launched from a tube - are particularly risky.

"I think the most significant finding in this study was that shell and mortar style fireworks disproportionately injure the brain, face, and hands," said study author Dr. Brinkley Sandvall. She says the injuries are similar to those caused by illegal fireworks.

Sandvall and her team from the University of Washington and Harborview Medical Center looked at data from 294 patients over ten years admitted to Harborview for severe fireworks injuries.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission reports that every year an estimated 10,500 people end up in hospital emergency rooms because of fireworks-related injuries.

