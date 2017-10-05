Las Vegas Shooting Victim Stands When President Visits Him in Hospital

(Photo: Thomas Gunderson/Facebook)

Las Vegas, NV (WLTX) - During President Trump's visit to Las Vegas Wednesday, he made a stop by a hospital there to check in on some of the victims of Sunday night's mass shooting who are still recovering.

One of those he saw was Thomas Gunderson, who was shot in the leg during the tragedy. But when the President and First Lady Melania Trump came in the room, he wasn't going to let that injury stop him from standing.

In a video posted to Facebook that's since gone viral, Melania Trump enters the room first. She can see that he's about to rise out of his bed to greet her, and she tells him "don't get up," but he did any way. He sat back down, but then got back up when the President walked through the door less than a minute later, and shook Mr. Trump's hand.

"This guy looks tough to me," the Presidents said, and asked him how he was doing.

"I will never lie down when the President of this great country comes to shake my hand!" Gunderson said later on Facebook. "There may be plenty of issues in this country but I will always respect my country, my president and my flag. Shot in the leg or not, I will stand to show my President the respect he deserves!"

As of late Wednesday, his post had been shared over 260,000 times and had more than 307,000 reactions.

