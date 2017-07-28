Large commercial fire put out near Port of Camas-Washougal; no injuries

WASHOUGAL, Wash. – A large commercial fire near the Port of Camas-Washougal sent plumes of black smoke into the air, visible from miles away.
The fire was burning through a storage yard of plastic drain and irrigation pipes at Advanced Drainage Systems Inc., according to the Camas-Washougal Fire Department.
The fire started at around 8 p.m. The smoke was seen as far west as Vancouver.
The fire was put out by 9 p.m. Eight engines from the Camas-Washougal Fire Department, Vancouver Fire Department and East County Fire and Rescue battled the fire.
No one was hurt.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
