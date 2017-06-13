The Coast Guard's newest ship was named after Cle Elum war hero Douglas Munro. (Photo: KING)

The search for a Lake Stevens man who was swept out to sea while swimming has been discontinued, the Pacific County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday.

On Sunday evening, authorities responded to Washaway Beach after reports came in of a swimmer in distress in the ocean. The U.S. Coast Guard and Washington State Parks officers also responded to the scene.

The swimmer was 20-year-old Connorey K. Lee. He was vacationing on the coast with friends for the weekend. Friends say the group was swimming in the ocean when it became difficult to return to shore, and that Lee was too far out to make it back, possibly due to rip currents.

The deputy on the scene maintained a visual observation of Lee from about 150 yards away until Lee disappeared under the water after about 20 minutes.

The Coast Guard vessel and helicopter arrived around 7:40 p.m. Crews were able to see Lee under water but he was unresponsive. The rescue vessel was unable to recover Lee due to the strong ocean currents that swept him further beneath the ocean.

Recovery efforts continued until almost 10 p.m.

As of Tuesday, Lee's body has not been recovered and authorities presume he drowned. His family has been notified of the incident.

