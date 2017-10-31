KKK recruiting fliers found on lawns in Leesburg, Virginia along with Halloween candy. Courtesy: Loudoun times-Mirror

LEESBURG, VA. (WUSA9) - Police are investigating after KKK recruiting material was passed out with Halloween candy in Leesburg, Virginia.

According to the Leesburg Police Department, two reports were made Sunday after residents found Ziplock bags with KKK recruiting material and candy in the downtown historic area of town -- the 200 block Cornwall Street and the 300 block Whitney Place.

When officers arrived they found more bags of the materials and candy thrown in neighbors' front yards.

The material was collected as evidence and sent to the federal Joint Terrorism Task Force.

Although the literature promoted white supremacy, police said it did not contain threats. The literature is protected as free speech under the First Amendment.

Police said if a suspect is identified, they could face littering charges.

It's not the first time Leesburg police have heard of this. According to a spokesman for the police department, it happens in random neighborhoods every couple of years.

Police do not believe there's any threat to the public.

Patrols will be increased Tuesday due to Halloween, but not because of the fliers.

