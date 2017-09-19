King County Council votes to require sensitivity training for deputies

King County sheriff (Photo: KING)

King County council approved a measure this week that will require de-escalation, culturally appropriate antibias and crisis prevention training for deputies.

The unanimous vote Monday adopted a motion that also calls for the King County Sheriff’s Office to develop strategies to improve use-of-force and interactions with individuals who are in behavioral health crisis or from disadvantaged communities.

A crisis intervention training coordinator position will also be created to provide support for deputies and staff.

“Ensuring that our local law enforcement have the skills and training necessary to respond appropriately, especially when someone is most in need of aid, is a necessary step toward achieving safety and security for all residents,” said Council Chair Joe McDermott.

The King County Sheriff's Office will be required to present their results from the program to the King County Council by December 1.

