KING 5 News coverage of the inauguration, protests

Copyright 2016 KING
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
West Seattle Mudslide
-
93-year-old grandma dances to Bette Midler
-
Police officer shooting suspect in court
-
Marijuana market: Uncle Ike's up for sale
-
I-90 over Snoqualmie Pass closed all day
-
New leads in D.B. Cooper skyjacking
-
Tsunami Survival Capsule deployed
-
Northwest couple behind Fitness Blender help millions get in shape with their exercise routines
-
Convicted police killer dies in prison
-
Businesses fear march will keep shoppers away
More Stories
-
KING coverage of the Presidential InaugurationJan 18, 2017, 4:50 p.m.
-
Three people shot at popular Belltown music venueJan 19, 2017, 11:44 p.m.
-
Inauguration 2017 Guide: Road closures, security,…Jan 13, 2017, 11:46 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs