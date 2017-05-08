KFC wants to give mothers an escape with new novella featuring Sanders

"Tender Wings of Desire" novella

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – KFC is giving mothers a romantic escape by releasing their first romance novella called, “Tender Wings of Desire” paired with a $20 Fill Up of Extra Crispy Chicken for this Mother’s Day. It’s a pairing that offers all mothers a meal they don’t have cook and an escape that features Harland Sanders as a love interest!



The novella, set in Victorian England, follows rebellious Lady Madeline Parker, who finally feels like she is in control of her life after running away from Parker Manor and a loveless betrothal. When she finds herself swept into the arms of Harland, a handsome sailor with a mysterious past, she realizes she cannot control how she feels. Madeline must choose between a life of order and a man of passion.



KFC wants every mother to get a chance to read the novella “Tender Wings of Desire,” so the company is making the novella available as an e-book, which can be downloaded for free for a limited time on Amazon.com as of Friday, May 5. KFC will also surprise 100 fans on Facebook with the chance to win dinner and a hard copy of the book.



“The only thing better than being swept away by the deliciousness of our Extra Crispy Chicken is being swept away by Harland Sanders himself,” said George Felix, director of advertising for KFC U.S. “So this Mother’s Day, the bucket of chicken I get for my wife will come with a side of steamy romance novella. Dinner is taken care of and she’ll have the time to escape her busy schedule.”



Mother’s Day is KFC’s best-selling day of the year. The restaurant chain experiences a 40 percent sales jump on the holiday dedicated to celebrating mom, serving about 380,000 families each year on Mother’s Day.

KFC encourages you to treat Mom to a $20 Fill Up that comes with eight pieces of Extra Crispy Chicken, a large cole slaw, four biscuits and two large helpings of mashed potatoes and gravy on Mother’s Day. It’s a home-cooked meal with enough to feed a family of four, so Mom gets the night off to sit back, relax and be whisked away to a faraway fantasy.

