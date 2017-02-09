President Trump's counselor Kellyanne Conway looks on in the Hall of Heroes at the Department of Defense on January 27, 2017 in Arlington, Virginia. (Photo by Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty Images) (Photo: Pool, 2017 Getty Images)

House Oversight Chairman Jason Chaffetz says White House counselor Kellyanne Conway's promotion of Ivanka Trump's fashion brand on national television Thursday was "wrong, wrong, wrong, clearly over the line, unacceptable."

Chaffetz was referring to Conway's Thursday interview with Fox News in which she boasted she was giving the president's daughter "a free commercial here" and urged viewers to "Go buy Ivanka's stuff." Conway was standing in The White House briefing room at the time. Watch it here

It comes a day after President Donald Trump tweeted that his daughter was being "treated so unfairly" after Seattle-based Nordstrom announced it was dropping her line due to poor performance.

My daughter Ivanka has been treated so unfairly by @Nordstrom. She is a great person -- always pushing me to do the right thing! Terrible! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 8, 2017

White House spokesman Sean Spicer later said the move was a "direct attack" on the President and Ivanka Trump.

Chaffetz, a Republican, said the White House must refer the Conway matter to the Office of Government Ethics for review. He said he and Democratic Oversight Leader Elijah Cummings are writing a letter to the office and he will also write to President Donald Trump about the matter.

"It needs to be dealt with," he told The Associated Press. "There's no ifs, ands or buts about it."



Spicer said Conway has been "counseled." Chaffetz said that isn't enough.



