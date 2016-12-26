Japan's PM to join Obama in Pearl Harbor ceremony Tuesday

HIROSHIMA, JAPAN - MAY 27: U.S. President Barack Obama (L) and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (R) visit the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park on May 27, 2016 in Hiroshima, Japan. (Photo by Atsushi Tomura/Getty Images) (Photo: Atsushi Tomura, 2016 Getty Images)

President Barack Obama and Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will participate in a ceremony at Pearl Harbor Tuesday, 75 years after the two countries became enemies in World War II.

The event is to honor those who died and reaffirm the U.S.-Japan relationship that has grown since the war ended.

The war began at Pearl Harbor with the Japanese attack on Battleship Row which killed more than 2,300 U.S. servicemembers on December 7, 1941.

Berthed nearby is the USS Missouri, where Japan formally surrendered at Tokyo Bay.

Prime Minister Abe will become just the second sitting Japanese head of state to visit the site. He will be reciprocating a historic trip made by President Obama in May to Hiroshima, where the U.S. dropped an atomic bomb, ending the war with Japan in 1945. President Obama was the first sitting American president to visit Hiroshima.





After the war, the U.S. helped Japan rebuild its shattered economy and cities. Japan is severely restricted by its constitution from forming a military and depends on the United States to protect it from aggression.

Japanese immigrants to Washington were vital to the growing timber, fishing and agriculture industries. Before World War II, Japanese farmers occupied four-fifths of the stalls at the Pike Place Market. Japanese businessmen and women managed many of the hotels and apartments in major cities.

Today, Japan is Washington state's third largest trading partner, importing airplanes, wood products, software, seafood and agricultural products. The U.S. in turn imports automobiles, car parts and electronics from Japan.

