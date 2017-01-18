Is Mark Zuckerberg considering White House run?

SAN FRANCISCO — Are we witnessing the soft launch of Mark Zuckerberg the statesman?

Zuckerberg said he would embark on a 30-state listening tour as his personal challenge for 2017, suggesting the Facebook CEO may harbor political aspirations.

The announcement came after last month's revelations that Zuckerberg persuaded the Facebook board to allow him to retain control of the social media company even if he takes a leave of absence to serve in the government or political office. On Christmas Day, the billionaire Facebook founder said he was no longer an atheist, another signal to some that he is considering a run for office, perhaps even president.

Facebook did not respond to a request for comment.

As the leader of a digital nation of nearly 1.8 billion, Zuckerberg already gets treated like a head of state. In recent years, speculation has grown that he might like to become one.

Zuckerberg took his first significant step onto the political stage in 2013 when he launched Fwd.us, a political advocacy group to shape public policy on immigration.

In April, he used his keynote at Facebook's annual developers conference to rebuke then Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, who had advocated building a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border and banning Muslims from entering the U.S. It was a significant departure for Zuckerberg.

"As I look around the world, I’m starting to see people and nations turning inward, against the idea of a connected world and a global community," he said during the keynote. "I hear fearful voices calling for building walls and distancing people they label as ‘others.’ I hear them calling for blocking free expression, for slowing immigration, for reducing trade, and in some cases even for cutting access to the Internet."

Following the keynote, Zuckerberg left no doubt about his intentions, saying the speech was "personally important to me and I spent a lot of time writing it."

"Even if it's unusual for a CEO to address world issues and lay out a 10-year road map to improve them, I care deeply about connecting the world and bringing people together, so I wanted to put this out there. It's different from any other speech I've given," he wrote at the time.

More recently, Zuckerberg has gotten a taste of bare-knuckle politics as he defended his company against allegations of political bias and of distributing fake news that President Obama said imperiled democracy and that others said influenced the outcome of the presidential election.

Yet none of that has appeared to cool his ambitions. In early December, unsealed court filings in a class-action lawsuit showed that Zuckerberg and two board members discussed how he might pursue a political career while keeping control of Facebook.

According to TechCrunch, Zuckerberg is not limited to two years of government service as was previously reported.

"A closer examination of SEC documents reveals Zuck only needs to still own enough Facebook stock or have the board’s approval to be allowed to serve in government indefinitely," the technology news outlet reported. "Combined with Zuckerberg’s announcement yesterday that his 2017 personal challenge is to meet and listen to people in all 50 states, this fact lends weight to the idea that Zuckerberg may be serious about diving into politics."

Certainly his 30-state tour sounds very much like a political campaign.

The Facebook CEO says his personal challenge for 2017 is to have visited and met people in every state. That means he will travel to about 30 states in 2017, according to a Facebook post.

"My work is about connecting the world and giving everyone a voice," Zuckerberg wrote. "I want to personally hear more of those voices this year."

This is the latest personal challenge Zuckerberg has given himself. In previous years, he has built artificial intelligence for his home, learned Mandarin, read 25 books and ran 365 miles.

With this challenge, Zuckerberg is wading into a politically charged debate over the societal impact of technology. The technology boom has created massive wealth and high-paying jobs in tech hubs such as Silicon Valley but technological advances and increased automation have destroyed jobs elsewhere. Zuckerberg's company, Facebook, is at the forefront of an industry wide push into artificial intelligence which could propel more advances and threaten more jobs.

