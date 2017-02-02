"Sick and Forgotten at Hanford" preview
KING 5 Investigator Susannah Frame talks about the sick Hanford workers fighting for their lives and fighting against the government for the care they deserve and are not getting. Her story airs on KING 5 News at 11 p.m. Thursday.
KING 8:40 AM. PST February 02, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
RAW: Protest at Seattle City Hall against Wells Fargo, DAPL
-
RAW: Pres. Trump at National Prayer Breakfast
-
Community grieves Kitsap County homicide victims
-
WA lawmakers looking at two bills to tighten gun laws
-
Tired of political , Google Chrome has the answer
-
Ways To Save For Thursday, Feb 2, 2017
-
Little Boy Finds Snake in Toilet
-
Decoding your children's texting slang
-
Undocumented criminals burden system, sheriff says
-
Testimony in SPD fatal shooting of Che Taylor
More Stories
-
Bremerton city councilwoman arrested for outburst at…Feb. 2, 2017, 6:13 a.m.
-
U.S. eases cyber-security sanctions on RussiaFeb. 2, 2017, 9:39 a.m.
-
Two proposals to tighten Washington gun lawsFeb. 2, 2017, 7:07 a.m.