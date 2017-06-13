Independent boutique hotel coming to historic landmark building

Rendering of The State Hotel, slated to open at 2nd Avenue and Pike Street next year. Photo: The State Hotel

The corner of 2nd Avenue and Pike Street will soon have a new tenant.



Seattle's landmark Eitel Building, originally built in 1904, will become The State Hotel next summer. It's expected to boast 90 rooms and be independently owned and operated.



"Pike Street is in many ways our Michigan Avenue, so the hotel is located at one of Seattle's most important intersections, as it is the most direct route for visitors and convention delegates to walk to Pike Place Market and the waterfront," Tom Norwalk, president and CEO of Visit Seattle, said in a statement. "We are looking forward to working with Lake Union Partners and Columbia Hospitality, as they bring a high level of local expertise to the project."

State Hotel Promo from Armory Pacific on Vimeo.



Construction crews will revitalize the building and preserve the historic landmark. They'll also create street level storefronts. An eighth floor will be added, featuring guest rooms and a rooftop deck with views of Pike Place Market and Elliott Bay.



Seattle's Columbia Hospitality will manage and operate the hotel. The company already operates other boutique hotels in the western United States.



The building is owned by Lake Union Partners, a Seattle real estate firm.

