In shadow of tech boom, the working homeless sleep in cars

A displaced homeless person reacts as bulldozers move on a Silicon Valley homeless encampment known as The Jungle on December 4, 2014, in San Jose, California.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. - The booming economy along America's West Coast has led to a historic shortage of affordable housing and has upended the stereotypical view of people out on the streets.



Reporting by The Associated Press finds that many of them are employed, working as retail clerks, plumbers, janitors - even teachers.



They go to work, sleep where they can and buy gym memberships for a place to shower.



In Mountain View, a Silicon Valley city that is home to Google, officials at last count found people living in 330 vehicles. In one of the country's wealthiest regions, thoroughfares are lined with RVs filled with people who cannot afford the rents.



Advocates for the homeless say it will only get worse unless more affordable housing is built.

