More than 100,000 people across Washington took to the streets on Saturday for Women's Marches.

The largest march was in Seattle, where organizers estimate a crowd of 175,00 thousand people. At one point the march stretched for three miles.

People marched for a variety of reasons, including: President Donald Trump, sexism, racism, equality, immigrant rights and hate.

While the crowd was predominantly women, many men and families also marched.

Similar marches were held around the world, with the largest one in Washington, D.C.





(© 2017 KING)