At least 3 arrested as hundreds of protesters, counter-protesters gather in Portland

App users: Tap to watch live
PORTLAND, Ore. -- At least three people have been arrested as hundreds have gathered for opposing rallies on Sunday afternoon in downtown Portland.
Dozens of officers in black protective gear and others on bicycles are in downtown Portland working to keep groups separated on opposite sides of the street.
Portland police report that three people have been arrested and officers are working to keep the groups separated. "Protesters should stay with their groups, not attempt to cross streets to escalate tensions," the police said in their tweet.
Police also tweeted that any weapons or things that could be used as weapons will be seized by police, including guns, knives, sticks, bats, fireworks, etc.
PHOTOS: Weapons confiscated at downtown Portland demonstrations
PHOTOS: Protests, counter-protests in downtown Portland
At about 1 p.m., Portland police said they will use impact weapons or chemical munitions if projectiles are thrown between opposing groups.
Projectiles being thrown at opposing groups or police will result in police action, including impact weapons or chemical munitions.— Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) June 4, 2017
At least five different rallies or protests are planned in different parts of Portland on Sunday, with four of them scheduled for downtown.
Police have said they're planning a "robust law enforcement presence due to online threats of violence between different groups." They have warned people not to bring any weapons or items that can be used as weapons to any of the events.
A Trump Free Speech rally is scheduled for the afternoon, and several groups are planning nearby rallies in opposition.
KGW will have live-streaming coverage throughout Sunday's rallies. Watch live-stream coverage here.
Noon Sunday
A demonstration called Defend Portland! No Nazis On Our Streets! started at about noon at Chapman Square.
12:30 p.m. Sunday
Portland Stands United Against Hate began at City Hall at around 12:30 p.m.
Another rally, Portland Labor Against the Fascists, started around 12:30 p.m. at Terry Schrunk Plaza.
1 p.m. Sunday
Don't Shoot Portland planned a free barbecue Sunday at 1 p.m. at Dawson Park in North Portland, called "Black is Beautiful and Our Voices Matter."
2 p.m. Sunday
The Trump Free Speech rally, hosted by the group Patriot Prayer, is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. in the Terry Schrunk Plaza at 364 Southwest Madison Street.
Mayor Wheeler: Sunday's alt-right rally will go on as planned
The following agencies will be helping the Portland Police Bureau ensure public safety on Sunday:
- Oregon State Police
- Multnomah County Sheriff's Office
- Federal Protective Service
- Department of Homeland Security
- Federal Bureau of Investigation
- United States Attorney's Office
- Multnomah County District Attorney's Office
- Portland Fire & Rescue
© 2017 KGW-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs