Huge fire consuming Bingen, Wash. fruit plant

The Underwood Fruit and Warehouse Company in Bingen, Wash., is consumed by flames Wednesday, October 18, 2017. (KGW Sky 8)

BINGEN, Wash. -- Huge flames are consuming a fruit processing plant in this Columbia Gorge community Wednesday morning.

The fire at the Underwood Fruit and Warehouse Company plant has caused some power outages in Bingen. The fire has also affected some morning school bus routes.

Sky 8 video and video and photos provided by people in Bingen show massive flames. Arriving crews quickly put out a call for backup crews.

According to its website, Underwood Fruit and Warehouse packs and ships for 55 area growers. The company was formed in 1917 by seven local growers.

