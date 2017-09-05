How to help: Eagle Creek Fire

Photo: Daniel Ross

App users: Please click here

The Eagle Creek wildfire has caused evacuations for hundreds of people affected by the wildfire that has burned more than 10,000 acres since it began Saturday.

If you are a resident looking for updates on evacuations in your area, please call 211 or visit 211info.org.

At this time, Multnomah County said they appreciate everyone's good intentions, but they don't have a need for or a system in place to receive help from individual citizens.

Please do not deliver any supplies to the Sheriff’s Office, or any other first responder staging location at this time. #EagleCreekFire — Multnomah Co Sheriff (@MultCoSO) September 5, 2017

The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office suggests people donate to the Red Cross or their favorite trusted charity.

Here's a look at ways you can help those affected by the fire and those providing assistance to the evacuees.

Red Cross

The Red Cross is operating two shelters throughout the region for anyone displaced by wildfires. More than 160 evacuees are staying at the two shelters in Gresham and Stevenson, as of Tuesday morning.

Shelter locations for those affected by the Eagle Creek Wildfire:

How to help: Donate to the American Red Cross at redcross.org or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS. Financial donations to "Disaster Relief" allows the Red Cross to purchase the exact supplies for the needs of a specific disaster relief operation.

The Red Cross says if you want to help out, the best thing to do is donate on their website. Donating goods or food isn't always as helpful. If you want to volunteer, the Red Cross encourages you to sign up online and receive training instead of just showing up on the spot.

Local agencies

The Hood River County Sheriff's Office tweeted out a number people who want to donate can call. If you want to volunteer or donate to help with the fire efforts, call 541-387-6911.

They are not taking donation items at the sheriff's office.

Multnomah County Emergency Management is not accepting help from individual citizens at this time, but they have set up a call center for those under evacuation orders who need assistance moving farm animals or livestock. Please call 503-823-2323 to request resources.

Local businesses or fundraisers

Portland pro sports teams to host blood drives: The Trail Blazers, Timbers, Thorns, Hops and Winterhawks will hold individual blood drives starting tomorrow to help bring aid to victims of Oregon's wildfires, Hurricane Harvey in Texas and the potential impact of Hurricane Irma in Florida. Each team will hold its own blood drive on a designated day at the Portland American Red Cross headquarters at 3131 North Vancouver Avenue. Here is the schedule:

Wednesday, Sept. 6: Hops, 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 7: Timbers and Thorns, 80 appointment slots from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 8: Winterhawks, 7:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 9: Trail Blazers, 100 appointment slots from 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Donors must be 18 years of age or have parental permission to participate in the blood drives. Schedule an appointment for a blood donation at redcrossblood.org or text BLOODAPP to 90999.

UHaul in Gresham offers free storage for evacuees: The UHaul located in Gresham at 704 Northeast Hogan Drive is offering free storage for all evacuees for a month. They have staged portable storage containers for residents to pick up, load, and will store the containers for them at no charge. Available starting at 7 a.m. Tuesday. For more information, call 503-667-0142.

Horton's Towing offers service to evacuees: Horton's, a small Portland moving company looking to help, said they can meet people at the UHaul storage facility in Gresham and help them move their items where they need to go. For more information, call 503-606-8697.

Gone Towing offers service to evacuees: If you live in the Columbia River Gorge or the Tokettee area in Douglas county and need help with animals or cars getting moved, call Gone Towing, based out of Salem and Portland, at 503-602-2626 for help at no charge. Gone Towing says you must be in a level 2 or 3 evacuation area to receive free services either before or after the fire has arrived to the immediate area. Gone Towing will accept donations only to help with costs but they are not required. If you'd like to make a donation, call 503-602-2626. Donations will be used to help evacuees. Any funds not used will be donated to the Red Cross or local fire departments.

VCA hospitals offers free accommodations for evacuated pets: The VCA hospitals in Vancouver and Battle Ground are offering free accommodations for evacuated animals. For more information, call 360-892-0032 (Vancouver) or 360-687-7151 (Battle Ground).

Donate to Hood River Search & Rescue through Gorge Friends: At gorgefriends.org, people can donate to Hood River Search and Rescue. This donation option has been verified by the Hood County River Sheriff's Office. Click here to donate. You can also send donation checks -- for search and rescue only -- to the Hood River County Sheriff's Office at 309 State Street in Hood River.

© 2017 KGW-TV