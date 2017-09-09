KING
'How not to move a mattress': Post Falls Police share video on Facebook

Staff , KREM 11:30 AM. PDT September 09, 2017

POST FALLS, Idaho. — Post Falls Police posted a video on Facebook Friday night of someone in North Idaho attempting to move a mattress in a rather unconventional way. 

The video shows a person in the back of a pickup holding down the mattress with their arms.  The camera view pans down to show cars are traveling at around 30 mph.

Post Falls Police shared the video to their Facebook page along with the message:

“’How not to move a mattress.’ The cost of a few tiedowns is a lot less than a trip to the emergency room. Yes someone in North Idaho thought that this would be a great way to get a mattress home today.

Please move responsibly.”

The full video from the Post Falls Police is below.

