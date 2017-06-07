How Food Founded a Friendship
How cooking sparked a bromance between two strangers who live in different countries. Watch Alex French Guy Cooking and Rafael exchange their favorite recipes, stories, and witness the power of good food and the internet!
KIN Community , KHOU 11:05 AM. PDT June 07, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Person of interest released in Kitsap County quadruple homicide
-
Skagit County Wolves
-
Bear feeding program criticized for baiting
-
UW Shooting Reenactment
-
Marshawn Lynch in action
-
What happens when you try to hug Jerry Seinfeld?
-
Victim pulls gun on suspected car thief
-
72-hour sale: Southwest fares fall below $100 round-trip
-
Teens build solar panels for homeless
-
First Alert Weather
More Stories
-
Oak View Group selected for Seattle's KeyArena renovationJun. 7, 2017, 9:29 a.m.
-
Deputies identify person of interest in Kitsap…Jun. 6, 2017, 7:06 p.m.
-
Tukwila Police call out rude behavior at accident scenesJun. 6, 2017, 9:11 p.m.