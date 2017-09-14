Hospital employee pays parking ticket of Freeman victim's family

The family of a Freeman HS shooting victim got a parking ticket at Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane, A hospital employee picked up the tab. (Credit: KREM).

An employee at Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane stepped up to do a good deed Thursday for a family who was there to see a victim of the Freeman High School shooting.

The family received a parking ticket outside the hospital.

An employee realized why the family was there, grabbed the parking ticket and offered to pay it themselves.

More proof our community is #FreemanStrong together: Sacred Heart tells me an employee paid a parking ticket of a victim's family member pic.twitter.com/Pd4JHsEUAD — Rob Harris (@KREMRob) September 14, 2017

Sophomore Sam Strahan was killed in Wednesday's shooting. Three girls were injured and taken to Sacred Heart.

© 2017 KREM-TV