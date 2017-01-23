HelpGA: How you can help Georgia tornado victims

Residents across south central and southwest Georgia are beginning the long road to recovery after devastating tornadoes tore through much of the region over the weekend.
At least 15 people in Georgia were killed and 43 injured after furious storms lashed the area.
Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal has issued a state of emergency for 16 counties impacted by the weekend's severe storms.
The American Red Cross is mobilizing its resources and volunteers to help those impacted. You can help.
11Alive is teaming up with our sister stations WMAZ (Macon) and First Coast News (Jacksonville, Fla.) to raise funds for those in need after the storm.
CALL IN: Volunteers will be in-studio today from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. taking your donations to the Red Cross' efforts to help those directly affected in Georgia. Call in your donation at (404) 885-7633.
ONLINE: Click here to donate to Red Cross Disaster Relief
BY PHONE: Text Red Cross to 90999 to make a $10 donation to Red Cross Disaster Relief from your phone
Help Georgia, help your neighbors. Use #HELPGA when sharing this online.
Three Red Cross shelters are open in Georgia:
Shelter locations are:
COOK COUNTY:
First Baptist Church of Adel
200 E FIFTH ST
Adel, GA 31620
People interested in donating items and supplies can drop off at:
First Assembly of God Church
601 Massee Post Rd
Adel, GA 31620
DOUGHERTY COUNTY:·
Albany Civic Center
100 W. Oglethorpe Blvd.
Albany, GA 31701
People interested in donating items and supplies (not food/water) can drop off at:
Any Goodwill location
TURNER COUNTY:
· Turner County Civic Center
354 Lamar St.
Ashburn, GA 31714
