HelpGA: How you can help Georgia tornado victims

Residents across south central and southwest Georgia are beginning the long road to recovery after devastating tornadoes tore through much of the region over the weekend.

At least 15 people in Georgia were killed and 43 injured after furious storms lashed the area.

Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal has issued a state of emergency for 16 counties impacted by the weekend's severe storms.

The American Red Cross is mobilizing its resources and volunteers to help those impacted. You can help.

11Alive is teaming up with our sister stations WMAZ (Macon) and First Coast News (Jacksonville, Fla.) to raise funds for those in need after the storm.

CALL IN: Volunteers will be in-studio today from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. taking your donations to the Red Cross' efforts to help those directly affected in Georgia. Call in your donation at (404) 885-7633.

ONLINE: Click here to donate to Red Cross Disaster Relief

BY PHONE: Text Red Cross to 90999 to make a $10 donation to Red Cross Disaster Relief from your phone

Help Georgia, help your neighbors. Use #HELPGA when sharing this online.

Three Red Cross shelters are open in Georgia:

Shelter locations are:

COOK COUNTY:

First Baptist Church of Adel

200 E FIFTH ST

Adel, GA 31620

People interested in donating items and supplies can drop off at:

First Assembly of God Church

601 Massee Post Rd

Adel, GA 31620

DOUGHERTY COUNTY:·

Albany Civic Center

100 W. Oglethorpe Blvd.

Albany, GA 31701

People interested in donating items and supplies (not food/water) can drop off at:

Any Goodwill location

TURNER COUNTY:

· Turner County Civic Center

354 Lamar St.

Ashburn, GA 31714

