World Down Syndrome Day raising awareness

Approximately one in every 700 babies in the United States is born with Down syndrome, about 6,000 each year.

Devon Adelman was one of those babies who has grown into a strong, young woman. Her mother says Devon is working to make sure that the view of disability is part of diversity. "Devon has grown a ton. She has become a big advocate, and she is excited to stand up for herself and make sure she has the same opportunities everybody else has," says Sue Adelman.

Sue says when her family moved here seven years ago they weren't actively a part of any support organizations until they found the Down Syndrome Community of Puget Sound.

It's an organization that works to provide programs to everybody that's touched by someone with Down syndrome in their life. They have a first call program for people who have recently given birth to a child with Down syndrome. They can even provide support to families who have received a diagnosis while pregnant. Down Syndrome Community of Puget Sound also offers early learning programs and assistance for parents to navigate special education in schools.

Devon says being involved makes her feel like she's making a difference. Her one request, asking people to remember the golden rule: “Treat others the way we want to be treated, and I want people to remember me and know that I am not the exception but the possibility and I want to keep that motto for myself," says Devon.

Both Devon and her mother Sue are now board members of Down Syndrome Community of Puget Sound. Their biggest fundraiser of the year is the Buddy Walk in September, but they have a brand-new fundraiser which is a fashion show where the kids and some adults will get to rock the runway happening this Saturday.

Tickets are still available on their website.

