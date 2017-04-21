Drug syringe and cooked heroin on spoon (Photo: Getty Images )

Washington State is receiving $11 million from the federal government to fight the opioid epidemic.

Senator Patty Murray, D-Wash., the top Democrat on the Senate health committee, made the announcement Friday.

“Too many in Washington state are struggling with this addiction, and with this funding, our state can work to prevent opioid misuse and help those struggling with addiction get the treatment they need,” Murray said in a statement.

She said the money comes from the 21st Century Cures Act President Obama signed into law in December 2016. It provides $1 billion over the next two fiscal years to support state efforts to stem the opioid epidemic.

Murray says the state will use the funding for prevention, prescription drug monitoring, and expanding treatment and recovery programs.

